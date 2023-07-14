Even bloodcurdling violence in West Bengal couldn't stop BJP: Amit Shah

"Even bloodcurdling violence in West Bengal could not stop the BJP from putting up a stellar performance in Panchayat Election. The BJP nearly doubled its seat tally from the previous election, indicating a significant rise in the trust placed by the people," Amit Shah tweeted. "This shows that the people's affection lies with PM@narendramodiJi-led BJP, and will surely lead the party to meteoric heights in Lok Sabha and assembly polls," he tweeted.

Amit Shah expressed his gratitude to the people of West Bengal and congratulated Sukanta Majumdar and the party workers who remained steadfast despite adverse circumstances.