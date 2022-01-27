Even minor accident due to drunken driving should not be treated leniently: SC

"It was sheer good luck that the accident was not a fatal accident. It could have been a fatal accident," a bench of Justices M.R. Shah and B.V. Nagarathna said while hearing the plea of petitioner, who caused the accident in an inebriated condition, seeking leniency on the grounds that it was a minor accident and challenging the Allahabad High Court order.

The court said drunken driving and playing with the life of others is very serious misconduct.