Every 3rd informal worker registered on e-Shram

New Delhi: Every third informal sector worker in India is now registered on e-Shram portal with registration on the portal crossing the 14 crore mark in four months, Union minister Bhupender Yadav said on Saturday.

The national database being created on e-Shram portal will eventually help the government to provide various social security and other welfare benefits to unorganised workers in the country. The e-sharm portal was launched on August 26, 2021.