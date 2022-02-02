Every action of State is required to be guided by touchstone of non-arbitrariness: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court said on Wednesday that every action of the State is required to be guided by the touchstone of non-arbitrariness, reasonableness and rationality and is equally required to be guided by public interest.

It said that power distribution companies (DISCOMS) are instrumentalities of the State within the meaning of Article 12 of the Constitution of India and every holder of a public office is a trustee, whose highest duty is to the people of the country.