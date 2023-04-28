Every vote to BJP will save Karnataka from PFI: Amit Shah

Addressing a public meeting at Shirahatti, Shah said, "Each vote counts, so ensure it goes to the right leadership. When the people of Karnataka press the 'Lotus' symbol, understand that you are not voting to elect an MLA or a minister and Chief Minister. Your vote will further strengthen PM Modi's hands in creating 'Mahan Karnataka'. Your vote will protect Karnataka from PFI." Notably, the PFI and its many affiliates were declared 'unlawful association' by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in September last year after its involvement in violent activities came to light during investigations carried out by various state police units and national agencies.

Shah said, "Only BJP can offer protection and prosperity to Karnataka. It is the BJP which banned the PFI thereby ensuring a peaceful and safe environment. We also banned cow slaughter, provided healthcare facilities to people, ensured proper sanitation facilities and ensured overall development in Karnataka,"