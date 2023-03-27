Eviction notice sent to Rahul Gandhi to vacate govt bungalow

New Delhi: After being disqualified as a Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi has been asked to vacate his government bungalow in Tughlak lane in Delhi's Lutyens zone, sources said.

However, sources in the Congress said that they have not received the notice yet but officials said that as per the rules, Rahul Gandhi has to vacate the house within 30 days.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as an MP 24 hours after being convicted by a Surat court on Friday.