EWS quota given from 50% general category, doesn’t erode SCs, STs, OBCs reservation: Centre to Supreme Court

EWS have been given this for the first time. On the other hand, so far as the SCs and STs are concerned, they have been loaded with the benefits by way of State affirmative actions. They are highly unequals..., he told the bench which also comprised Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, S Ravindra Bhat, Bela M Trivedi and J B Pardiwala.

A large population of this general category, which is perhaps more meritorious, will be deprived of the opportunities in educational institutions and jobs (if quota for them is scrapped), Venugopal said and sought to distinguish between the SEBC and the EWS of general category, insisting both are unequal and not a homogenous group.

He said the quotas for SCs, STs and OBCs are self contained sections of backwardness and the EWS reservation is separate. Do you have any data that shows that EWS in open category, how much will be their percentage? the bench asked.

Altogether 18.2 percent of the total population in the general category belonged to EWS, the law officer said and referred to the Multi-dimensional Poverty Index used by the Niti Ayog. So far as numbers are concerned, it would be about 350 million (3.5 crore) of the population, he said.

The reservation for OBCs, SCs and STs fall under different silos other than the EWS quota and it does not violate the basic structure of the Constitution, Venugopal asserted.

I would now conclude that there existed two compartments so far as reservations are concerned. One is backward classes, which is limited to 50 per cent. The other is a class which is also 50 per cent which is for general category, he said.

Venugopal would resume his argument on Wednesday.

At the outset, senior advocate Gopal Sankarnarayanan, appearing for NGO Youth for Equality’, supported the EWS quota scheme, contending it was long overdue and a right step in the right direction.

The fact that a maximum of 10 per cent has been fixed as the limit for EWS reservations in addition to the existing reservations suggests that the 50 per cent ceiling limit would be crossed.

“In fact, the reservation numbers across the country reveal how things stand in upsetting the gentle balance that has been achieved by the 50 per cent limit, he said and gave examples of states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala where the 50 per cent ceiling stood breached.

It may be worth noting that the SCs, STs and OBCs receive political reservation under the Constitution, and there are no ceiling limits to the extent of reservation each of the groups can receive, he said.

On the other hand, EWS reservation is capped at 10 per cent and is not extended to the political reservation, thereby providing a balance, he added.

The insertion of the Economically Weaker Sections is perfectly valid as a class for the extension of special provisions for their advancement, for admissions and for reservations in posts, he said.

Senior advocate Shekhar Naphade, appearing for Tamil Nadu, said the principle of reasonableness and absence of arbitrariness is part of Article 14 (right to equality) of the Constitution.