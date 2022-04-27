Ex-Bureaucrats’ letter attempt to create ‘distrust’ in the country: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday said the ex-civil servants’ letter that urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end the politics of hate in the country was written to spread misinformation and create an atmosphere of distrust in the country.

Over 100 former bureaucrats had on Tuesday written to Modi expressing concern over a frenzy of hate filled destruction in the country.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the group never wrote about important issues, or welfare measures of the Modi government such as free ration to poor, opening of Jan Dhan accounts, and free precautionary vaccines for COVID.