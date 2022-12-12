Ex-PCCF  holds series of  tree talks in New Delhi

While interacting with experts in Lodhi garden, notable nature lovers and forest experts threw light on the importance of many herbs and trees found in Lodhi Garden New Delhi. O P Sharma explained the importance of these, especially the medicinal significance of iAdansonia digitata (Monkey bread tree, Gorakh Imli, Boswellia serrata (Ghost tree,Bhootya vriksh) whose products are used for the treatment of arthritis, cancer treatment. O P Sharma said that trees like Prosopis cineraria (Indian Mesquite tree,Shami ,Jand with edible pods, related to Saturn that is worshipped on Vijay Dashmi could be introduced in Jammu plains.

A Tree Talk was hosted in Aravalli ridge and Asola Bhatti wildlife sanctuary as well. The flora of the Aravalli mountain range was discussed during the programme. O P Sharma and other participants threw light on the unique trees with medicinal & commercial value which included Wrightia tinctoria Dyeing rosebay ,Indrajao, Kootaj ,Salvadora oleoides (Meetha Jaal,Bada Peelu),Salvadora persica (Peelu ). The Peelu is attractive to birds and oil is also extracted from its seeds and the tree is adapted to drought conditions)