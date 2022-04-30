Examining issues on local language in courts, adequate security: CJI

The Chief Justice, while responding to a query on breach in security at court complexes, said: "I have raised that issue with chief ministers. They assured that they will provide adequate security... in Jammu and Kashmir there is a system, two level protection system, which we suggested for other courts also."

On the aspect of use of local language in courts, Rijiju said as a matter of policy, the government will give importance to use of local languages in judiciary and as well as education, especially technical education, which is only in English in the country.