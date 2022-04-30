Examining issues on local language in courts, adequate security: CJI

New Delhi: Chief Justice N.V. Ramana on Saturday said that chief ministers of various state governments have assured that adequate security will be provided at court complexes across the country.
The Chief Justice along with Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju was briefing the press on developments in the meeting held with chief ministers and chief justices of high courts.
The Chief Justice, while responding to a query on breach in security at court complexes, said: "I have raised that issue with chief ministers. They assured that they will provide adequate security... in Jammu and Kashmir there is a system, two level protection system, which we suggested for other courts also."
On the aspect of use of local language in courts, Rijiju said as a matter of policy, the government will give importance to use of local languages in judiciary and as well as education, especially technical education, which is only in English in the country.
"It is a process which requires wider consultation with the judiciary... languages in the court, not only in argument but for order and judgment, will require approval from the Chief Justice of India. So that is why it needs a wider consultation," said Rijiju.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for use of local languages in courts, saying that it will increase the confidence of common citizens in the justice system and they will feel more connected to it.