Explore joint solution for river water sharing issues: Amit Shah at SZC meet

“The Union Home Minister called on all States of the Southern Zonal Council to explore a joint solution to the issues related to the sharing of waters,” it said.

Interstate river water disputes in the south include the Cauvery issue between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and Krishna river water sharing dispute involving Telangana and AP.

He said the main objectives of the Zonal Council meeting are amicable settlement of disputes between the Centre and the States and inter-State through mutual agreement, promotion of regional cooperation between states, and providing a forum for all of them to brainstorm on issues of common national importance and setting up a collaboration system for strengthening cooperation among all stakeholders.

The participating chief ministers and lieutenant governors made various demands pertaining to their states and union territories.

Shah said that for the all-around development of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put the concept of Team India before the nation and all the States together form Team India.

In today’s meet, total 26 issues were discussed, 9 issues were resolved, 17 issues were reserved for further consideration out of which 9 issues are related to reorganisation of Andhra Pradesh, an official release said.