Extraordinary attack on judiciary: Congress

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Thursday dubbed Vice- President Jagdeep Dhankhar's criticism of Kesavananda Bharti Judgement an "extraordinary attack" on Judiciary.

"In my 18 years as an MP, I've never heard anyone criticise the 1973 Kesavananda Bharati judgment of Supreme Court. In fact, legal luminaries of BJP like Arun Jaitley hailed it as a milestone. Now, Chairman of Rajya Sabha says it was wrong. Extraordinary attack on the judiciary!" Ramesh said.

The reaction comes a day after the Vice-President insisted on Parliamentary supremacy.