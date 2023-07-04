Facilitate central deputation of IAS officers: Dr Jitendra to states, UTs

He called for following the practice of cooperative federalism in true letter and spirit.

Addressing the annual conference of Principal Secretaries of States and UTs looking after Personnel, General Administration and Administrative Reforms, the union Minister said that it was the responsibility of both the central government as well as the state governments to maintain the All India character of the service and it was also in the interest of the officers to get exposure to wide range of experiences at the central level, which in turn also had a bearing on their future empanelment or promotion in the career.

Dr Jitendra, who is also the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology; MoS Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, also asked Director LBSNAA Mussoorie to sensitise, encourage and guide young officers to serve both at the state and central level “as IAS officers are the shared resource between the Centre and the States.”