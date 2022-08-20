'Factories of education' causing devaluation of human resources: CJI

Amaravati: Chief Justice of India Justice N V Ramana on Saturday stressed on developing a model of education that teaches students how to face real-life challenges and lamented that institutions (of higher learning) were losing their social relevance with the 'mushrooming of factories of education.'

Such education should also be an enabler to achieve social solidarity and create individuals as meaningful members of society, he said while delivering the convocation address after receiving an honorary degree of Doctor of Letters from the Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU), his alma mater, here.

Justice Ramana further said the youth must be conscious change-makers who should think of sustainable models of development. This consciousness must acknowledge the needs of our community and environment while being pioneers in your respective fields, he said.

He expressed regret that the focus of professional courses continued to be on creation of an obedient workforce, like in colonial times, that could generate the required output.