Fake job racket: MEA rescued 45 trapped in Myanmar so far

New Delhi: Alerting people about dubious employment offers from overseas, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday that it has so far rescued 45 Indians from Myanmar who were trapped in fake job rackets.

“We have been actively pursuing the case of Indians being trapped in fake job rackets in Myanmar. Thanks to the efforts of @IndiainMyanmar& @IndiainThailand, around 32 Indians had already been rescued. Another 13 Indian citizens have now been rescued, & reached Tamil Nadu today,” MEA spokesperson ArindamBagchi tweeted.

Giving more information, the official said, “Some more Indian citizens have been rescued from their fake employers and are in the custody of Myanmar authorities for illegal entry into that country. Legal formalities have been initiated to get them repatriated at the earliest.”