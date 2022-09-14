False declaration of assets of candidate constitutes corrupt practice: Supreme Court

Madegowda’s counsel had submitted before the top court that her election was governed by the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act and there was no requirement of any disclosure under the KMC Act or under the KMC Election Rules.

He had also questioned the authority of the Election Commission to issue the notification in 2003 requiring candidates contesting elections to disclose their assets and the assets of their spouses and dependents by filing an affidavit.

The top court, however, said the power of the Election Commission includes the power to issue directions where the law is silent.

It said there is no legal impediment for the State Election Commission to issue directions requiring disclosure of assets of the candidate, his/her spouse, and dependent associates by way of affidavit.

“In issuing the notification dated July 14, 2003, the Election Commission has not encroached into the legislative domain of the Karnataka State Legislature,” the bench also comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi said.

“While the division of powers between the Union Government and the State Governments is an essential feature of federalism, in matters of national importance, a uniform policy is essential in the interest of all the states, without disturbing the clear division of powers, so that the Union and the States legislate within their respective spheres.

“The Constitution is the supreme law for the Union and for the States supported by an independent judiciary which acts as the guardian of the Constitution,” it said.