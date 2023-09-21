Families concerned over ‘escalating’ India-Canada tension

Chandigarh, Sep 21: With India warning its citizens to “exercise utmost caution” while in Canada amid escalation of the diplomatic row between the two countries, the families of students and permanent residents, particularly the Hindus and Hindu-Canadians residing in the north American nation, are concerned about their well being.
As per official data, Canada is an attractive destination for Indians, especially students. A major chunk of them are from Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat and Delhi.
“We have been much concerned about the well being of both my children who are studying in Canada since the escalation of tension in diplomatic relations between India and Canada after the murder accusation,” Ramesh Uppal, a resident of Ludhiana, told IANS.
He said he said advised the children not to go out alone, take precautions and keep a low profile “as they can be considered soft targets”.
On Wednesday, the Indian government issued an updated travel advisory urging its citizens travelling in Canada and especially those studying there to be cautious because of the “growing anti-India activities and politically condoned hate-crimes”.
Indians should also avoid going to venues in Canada where “threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose anti-India agenda,” the ministry said.
As per the data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), Canada issued study permits to 551,405 international students from 184 countries, in 2022, an increase of 24 per cent over 2021, in what Canadian immigration described as a "record-breaking year" for visa applications.
Out of the total international students, 41 per cent (226,450) are Indian students, a majority from cash-rich Punjab, up from 169,460 the previous year.
As per estimates, there were 807,750 study permit holders in Canada last December, over 190,000 more than in 2021, against Canada's target of 450,000 foreign students by 2022 set out in the country's 2014 international education strategy.
Upon graduation, a foreign student may apply for a work permit under the Post-Graduation Work Permit Program. Under this program, the work permit may be issued for the length of the study program, up to a maximum of three years.