Families concerned over ‘escalating’ India-Canada tension

As per official data, Canada is an attractive destination for Indians, especially students. A major chunk of them are from Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat and Delhi.

“We have been much concerned about the well being of both my children who are studying in Canada since the escalation of tension in diplomatic relations between India and Canada after the murder accusation,” Ramesh Uppal, a resident of Ludhiana, told IANS.

He said he said advised the children not to go out alone, take precautions and keep a low profile “as they can be considered soft targets”.