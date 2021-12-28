Farmers lift blockades on rail tracks in Punjab

Chandigarh: Farmers on Tuesday lifted their blockades on rail tracks at several places in Punjab after representatives of the farm body spearheading the agitation held a meeting with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi here.

Farmers under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) had started their ‘rail roko’ stir on December 20 at various places, affecting the movement of several trains and causing inconvenience to passengers.