Farooq Abdullah meets Deve Gowda in Bengaluru

The meeting has assumed importance against the backdrop of rumours of Dev Gowda's JD-S and BJP allying for upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

However, speaking to reporters after the meeting, Farooq Abdullah stated that it was a cordial meeting. "I congratulated Deve Gowda on his contributions to Jammu and Kashmir during his tenure as the PM. When no one dared to visit Jammu and Kashmir, Deve Gowda visited the region. He also paid visits to the border areas as well," he said.