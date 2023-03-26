Fatalities on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway | Masoodi seeks response on steps to minimise accidents

Seeking elucidation on a matter, Masoodi asked question seeking written reply of the concerned ministry with regards the number of road accidents and resultant deaths reported on Srinagar-Jammu NH-44 during the last one year and the number of days NH-44 was closed down due to landslides/harsh weather conditions during the said period, month-wise.

He also asked if any trauma centres have been established near the accident prone areas on the said NH 44 and the details thereof and if not, the reasons thereof.