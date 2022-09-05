Faulty project reports responsible for road accidents: Gadkari

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that some traffic accidents were caused by faulty project reports and emphasised the necessity for corporations to have sufficient training before creating comprehensive project reports for the building of highways and other roads.

The Road Transport and Highways minister said that the government is encouraging use of new technologies.

“Some DPRs (Detailed Project Reports) prepared by companies are the worst and are responsible for road accidents in the country,” Gadkari, who is known for his frank views, said at an event here.