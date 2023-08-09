'Federalism built in Article 370 can't be abrogated'

Subramanium referred to the marginal note to Article 370 which reads as "temporary provisions with respect to the State of Jammu and Kashmir" and said that it would be incorrect to say that 370(3) is otiose, adding that the Constituent Assembly of J&K wanted the provision to continue.

He said that the Constituent Assembly cannot be read as the Legislative Assembly, using an interpretation provision as it would be an amendment in Article 370 (d).

At this, CJI D.Y. Chandrachud said: "We must note that though the Indian Constitution does speak of the Constituent Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir, it does not refer to the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir at all."