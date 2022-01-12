File property details on time or face disciplinary proceedings: Centre warns IAS officers

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday asked all IAS officers to submit their property details on time, the failure of which will attract disciplinary proceedings, a Personnel Ministry communiqu said.

It said the filing of these details by the officers within the specified time frame are required by them for being considered for the appointment in the next level of pay in the pay matrix.

“As you would be aware that all the members of the IAS are required to submit their Immovable Property Returns (IPRs) every year as on 1st January and latest by 15th January and failure to ensure timely submission of IPR constitutes good and sufficient reason for institution of disciplinary proceedings, among other things,” said the letter issued to secretaries of all central government departments on Tuesday.