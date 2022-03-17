Files don't just contain statistics, but life, aspirations of people: PM Modi

Emphasising the need to embrace the experience from the field as real feelings of the issues of the file come from the field, Prime Minister Modi said, "You do not have to work for numbers but for the lives of the people. The officers should always go to the root cause of the problems and rationale of the rules in order to give a permanent solution."

He also inaugurated the new sports complex and dedicated revamped Happy Valley Complex to the nation. "This period of 'Amrit Kaal', we have to take 'Reform, Perform, Transform' to the next level. That is why today's India is moving ahead with the spirit of 'Sabka Prayas'," he said, recalling Mahatma Gandhi's mantra that every decision should be evaluated on the touchstone of the welfare of the last person in the last line.