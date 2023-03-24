Finance ministry clarifies on hike in STT on options trading

The STT for futures trading remains the same, as was announced in the amendments to the Finance Bill 2023, i.e., it has been raised to 0.0125 per cent from 0.01 per cent. The hikes in STT for both futures and options trading would be effective from April 1, 2023.

In short, the STT has been hiked by up to 25 per cent on futures and options (F&O) trading as per the amendments to the Finance Bill 2023, which was passed in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day through voice vote, without any discussion.