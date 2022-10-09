Financial discipline is must to make India world's 2nd largest economy: Amit Shah

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Indian economy is currently rated fifth in the world, and the Northeastern states' financial restraint will be crucial in helping to raise that ranking to second.

The Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Amit Shah, today presided over the 70th plenary meeting of the North Eastern Council in Guwahati, Assam.

Union Minister For Culture, Tourism And Development Of North Eastern Region, G. Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region and Ministry of Co-operation, BL.Verma, the Governors and Chief Ministers of the North Eastern States and senior officers of various departments of the Centre and the North Eastern States were also present in the meeting.

In his address, Amit Shah said that there were three major hurdles in the path of development of Northeast for decades – violence and unrest by extremist groups, lack of rail, road and air connectivity in the Northeast and absence of thrust on development of Northeast by previous governments.