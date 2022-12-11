First G20 meeting of finance, central bank deputies on Dec 13 in Bengaluru

New Delhi: The first meeting of the Finance and Central Bank Deputies under the G20 presidency of India will be held between December 13 and 15 in Bengaluru. This meeting, which will mark the start of discussions on the Finance Track agenda under the Indian G20 presidency, will be hosted jointly by the finance ministry and the RBI.

The meeting will be co-chaired by economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth and RBI deputy governor Michael Patra.

Their counterparts from G20 member countries and from several other countries and international organisations invited by India, will participate in the two-day meeting.

The G20 Finance Track discusses key issues of relevance for the global economy, encompassing the global economic outlook, the international financial architecture, infrastructure development and financing, sustainable finance, global health, international taxation and financial sector issues, including financial inclusion.