Five deaths in 25 days: Panic in Jharkhand areas as leopards turn maneaters

Ranchi: The deaths of five people within 25 days due to leopard attacks in Jharkhand has created an environment of constant dread and panic for residents in the Palamu Tiger Reserve area and Garhwa district.

The people of about 150 villages in the area limit their movements to their homes as soon as the sun sets, due to the fear of being attacked by the big cat.

The attendance of children in schools has seen a major fall due to the panic. The farmers have been forced to seek company whenever they work in their fields. The Forest Department claims that only one maneating leopard is responsible for the deaths, as opposed to the villagers who believe that there are more.