FM likely to try and pull fiscal deficit below 6% in 2023-24

New Delhi: As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the last full budget of the NDA government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, she may try to focus on fiscal consolidation and bringing the fiscal deficit target down to less than 6 per cent of the GDP.

On February 1, she may try to look at a fiscal deficit figure, which is much lesser than the 6.4 per cent of GDP, which was the target in the previous budget for 2022-23.

In the previous two financial years, which were marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the deficit had touched almost the 10 per cent mark. Fiscal deficit helps in assessing macroeconomic stability of a nation, which also impacts inflation.