Focus on customers, solve their problems immediately: Vaishnaw tells BSNL staff

New Delhi/Chennai: Telecom minister Ashwani Vaishnaw on Friday asked BSNL staff to focus on customers and solve their problems immediately in order to help in turning around the fortunes of the loss-making organisation.

The government has approved a package of Rs 1.64 lakh crore for the company and now responsibility lies on everyone to make the organisation very strong, the minister said.

“I am rock solid with you. The Prime Minister is with you. Now, we have to be with our customers. Every customer is God. The customer is the king. Whatever problems customers face, they should become our problem and (we should) solve them immediately. Focus on your customers,” Vaishnaw told the staff during his visit to Chennai.