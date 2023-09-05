Focus should be on positions that nations take on key issues: Jaishankar on G20 participation

Speaking at the 'Doordarshan Dialogue, G20: The India Way' on Monday, he said that ultimately countries are represented by whoever they have chosen to represent them, so the levels of representations don't become the final determinant of the position of a country.

He said this in response to a question on Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin skipping the G20 summit, which is scheduled to be held between September 9 and 10.

Jaishankar further said that every G20 member in the summit will make a contribution to global politics.