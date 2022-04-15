‘Focusing on filling up vacancies of judges, infrastructure’

Hyderabad, Apr 15: Chief Justice of India Justice N.V. Ramana on Friday said that the judiciary is overburdened and that he is giving priority to filling up vacancies of judges and improving infrastructure to deal with the backlog of cases.
He said after taking over as the CJI, he took up both these issues.
"The reason is access to justice is possible only when we provide a sufficient number of courts as well as infrastructure so that litigant public can approach the institution for justice," he said at the inaugural session of two-day conference of judicial officers of Telangana here.
"Our judiciary is overburdened. It is an admitted fact and there is no dispute that pendency has increased in courts and the reasons are hundreds. In these circumstances, the feeling is that once you go to court. how many years will it take for the result. It's a big question mark. With the hierarchy of the appeal system in the country, it takes more time," he observed.
"That's why I felt it necessary to appoint as many judges as possible. I don't want to keep even one vacancy in high courts or Supreme Court or district judiciary and also strengthen the system," he added.
Chief Justice Ramana said a detailed survey by the Supreme Court registry in different parts of the country found that infrastructure in courts is very inadequate and he requested the Centre to strengthen it.
He urged the judges to come out of fear of pandemic. "Please make sincere efforts to spend extra time in courts, beyond regular court hours," he said and exuded confidence that the judges would do their bit to deal with the backlog.