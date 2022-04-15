‘Focusing on filling up vacancies of judges, infrastructure’

"Our judiciary is overburdened. It is an admitted fact and there is no dispute that pendency has increased in courts and the reasons are hundreds. In these circumstances, the feeling is that once you go to court. how many years will it take for the result. It's a big question mark. With the hierarchy of the appeal system in the country, it takes more time," he observed.

"That's why I felt it necessary to appoint as many judges as possible. I don't want to keep even one vacancy in high courts or Supreme Court or district judiciary and also strengthen the system," he added.