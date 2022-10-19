Follow Gandhiji’s values for all-inclusivity, rights, equality: UN chief

Mumbai: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called for practising the values of Mahatma Gandhi - the Father of the Nation - to achieve all-inclusivity, protecting the rights of all sections in the richly diverse country to make it stronger.

He said that the country’s voice can gain credibility on the world stage from a strong commitment to inclusivity, respect for human rights and dignity of all people, especially the most vulnerable, the freedom of journalists, activists, academics and students, by condemning hate-speech and ensuring the continued independence of India’s judiciary.

Addressing students at the IIT-Bombay, Guterres pointed out that as an elected Human Rights Council member, India had a responsibility to shape up global human rights, protect and promote the rights of all individuals, including the minorities, and nurture and strengthen it in its diverse and pluralistic society.

Here, Gandhiji’s principles would help by recognising the enormous values and contributions of the multi-cultural, multi-religious and multi-ethnic societies, and unequivocal condemnation of hate-speech, he said.