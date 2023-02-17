Foreign forces trying to destroy India's democracy: Smriti Irani

Talking to the media here on Friday, Smriti Irani said that the number one target of George Soros is the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and he wants to remove the Modi government from power and bring a government in the country that will protect his interests. He said that George Soros has announced funds to demolish India's democratic structure and it is known to everyone who he funds and to whom he sends money.

Smriti Irani further said that George Soros has announced that he will make Prime Minister Modi the main point of his attack. "Soros has announced that he will create such a system in India under his foreign power which will protect his interests and not India's. George Soros has made the announcement that he will make Modi bow down in India, demolish the democratically elected Government of India."