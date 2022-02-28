Foreign Secretary Shringla briefs parliamentary panel on Ukraine situation, evacuation efforts

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla briefed a parliamentary panel on Monday on the situation in Ukraine amid a Russian military offensive and India's efforts to evacuate its citizens through land check-posts with five neighbouring countries, sources said.

Shringla informed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs that Russian-speaking officers had been sent to the border check-posts and Indian embassies in Ukraine's five neighbouring countries -- Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Moldova -- to boost evacuation efforts.