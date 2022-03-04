Former Army Chief Gen Rodrigues passes away

New Delhi, Mar 4 : General (retd) Sunith Francis Rodrigues, who headed the Indian Army between 1990 and 1993, and served as the governor of Punjab between 2004 and 2010, passed away on Friday, an official statement said.
He was 88. "General M M Naravane, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), and all ranks of the Indian Army express heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of General Sunith Francis Rodrigues, who passed away today," the Indian Army said on Twitter.
Known as a thinker and strategist, he leaves behind a legacy of utmost dedication and service to the nation, it noted.