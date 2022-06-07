Former BJP MLA passes away

Jammu: Senior BJP leader and former MLA Rajesh Gupta died on Tuesday after a prolonged illness at a hospital here. He was 53.
Gupta is survived by his wife and three children – two daughters and a son, a BJP leader said.
Principal of Government Medical College and Hospital Shashi Sudan Sharma said Gupta was suffering from brain tumour for the last eight years.
"He was admitted in the hospital for 15 days and was discharged recently after feeling better. He was brought back to the hospital around 2 pm with aspiration (pneumonia) and breathed his last around 5.40 pm," she told PTI.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over Gupta's demise and called him a dynamic leader who tirelessly worked for public welfare.
"Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former MLA, Shri Rajesh Gupta Ji. He was a dynamic leader who tirelessly worked for public welfare. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family, friends and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," Sinha tweeted.