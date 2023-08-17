Former DRDO chief V S Arunachalam passes away

New Delhi: Indian Scientist and former Director General of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Dr Vallampadugai Srinivasa Raghavan Arunachalam passed away in California.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of former Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief Dr. V S Arunachalam, saying that his death leaves a major void in the scientific community and the strategic world.

He said that Arunachalam was admired for his knowledge and rich contribution towards strengthening India’s security capabilities.

Taking to his official handle on X, PM Modi posted, "V.S. Arunachalam’s passing away leaves a major void in the scientific community and the strategic world. He was greatly admired for his knowledge, passion for research and rich contribution towards strengthening India’s security capabilities. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti."

The 87-year-old veteran scientist passed away in the US on Wednesday.