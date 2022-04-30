Former judges, bureaucrats defend Modi Government in an open letter

New Delhi: Days after a group of ex-civil servants wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over “politics of hate”, another set of former judges and bureaucrats slammed them, alleging their letter was a political and anti-Modi-government exercise taken by them periodically to shape public opinion against the ruling dispensation.

Calling itself ‘Concerned Citizens’, the group said it does not believe the open letter to Modi by the Constitutional Conduct Group (CCG) -- the name of the association of former bureaucrats -- had “sincere motivations”.