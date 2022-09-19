Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh joins BJP

Singh (80) joined the BJP at its headquarters in the presence of Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Kiren Rijiju along with several Punjab leaders. His son Raninder Singh and daughter Jai Inder Kaur also joined the saffron party.

In his remarks, the two-time former Punjab chief minister with a long association with the Congress before he quit it last year highlighted his security concerns for Punjab amid “increasing animosity” with Pakistan, something he has been seeing with “growing dismay”.