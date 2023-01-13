Former Union Minister Sharad Yadav passes away at 75

Sharad Yadav was currently associated with RJD and he said that Tejashwi Yadav is the future leader of the party and Bihar. He held several key posts in his political career including important union ministry portfolios in Atal Bihari Vajpayee government between 1999 to 2004. He also joined JD-U and became national president of the party.

Sharad Yadav was elected as Lok Sabha MP seven times in his political career including four times from Bihar's Madhepura district and twice from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. He was also elected as Lok Sabha MP once from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh as well. He was the first MP who was elected from three states.

The politics of Sharad Yadav was inspired from Jay Prakash Narayan, and Ram Manohar Lohia. He also went to jail during the emergency in the country.