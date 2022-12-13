Four fraudsters, posing as Fin Min, RBI officials, nabbed, had 3K more on target

New Delhi: With the arrest of four people, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell said that they had busted a syndicate of fraudsters indulge in cheating people posing as officials from the Ministry of Finance, the RBI, and the IRDAI. The data sheet recovered from the syndicate showed that there were approximately 3000 more potential victims in their list, said an official.

Police said that the accused had even prepared forged documents of the Finance Ministry bearing the signature of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, RBI Regional Director S.M.N Swamy, IRDAI’s Bima Lokpal and various life insurance companies.

The accused have been identified as Mehtab Alam, 33, a resident of old Mustafabad, Sartaj Khan, 31, a resident of New Mustafabad, Mohd Junaid, 29, brother of Sartaj Khan and Deen Mohammad, 27.

Police teams have also recovered a laptop being used to prepare forged documents, 7 mobile phones used for calling victims, three email ids and domain name used for sending mails to victims, data sheet of insurance policy holders containing details of future potential victims, bank accounts, and ATM cards used for receiving money.