Free, fair press strengthens rule of law: Vice President

Bengaluru: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday stressed that a strong and vibrant democracy cannot survive without a free, unfettered and fearless press.

Suggesting that India needs a robust, independent and vibrant media to strengthen the roots of democracy, he also cautioned against the erosion of values in the media.

Addressing a gathering on Sunday at the Bangalore Press Club to mark the Club's 50th anniversary year, the Vice President observed that a free and fair press complements an independent judiciary when it comes to strengthening the constitutional rule of law.

Highlighting that news must not be tempered with views, he advised media persons never to compromise on facts and to always present them without fear or favour.