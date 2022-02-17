Free wheeling of power, open access in National Hydrogen Policy

In the second phase of the policy, the government would mandate the usage of green hydrogen and green ammonia by plants in a phased manner.

Under the policy, companies will have the liberty to set up the capacity to generate electricity from renewable sources anywhere in the country by themselves or through a developer. They could also buy such power from the exchange. This electricity will be allowed to be wheeled, free of cost through open access of the transmission grid, to the plant where hydrogen is to be produced.

The government will also allow the green hydrogen/ammonia manufacturer to bank unconsumed renewable power, for up to 30 days, with the distribution company and take it back when required.