Fresh cold wave conditions likely to continue in Jan: IMD

RK Jenamani, senior scientist at the IMD, said cold days and severe cold days are mainly over south Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh.

“The cold to severe cold wave is expected to continue over Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan and Delhi. Dense to very dense fog will continue to prevail in the belt. From December 28, there will be improvement due to western disturbance and on December 29, fresh snowfall is expected in Jammu & Kashmir, Leh and some parts of Himachal Pradesh,” said Jenamani.