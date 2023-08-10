From being a fragile economy, India now among fastest growing economies: Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that from being declared a fragile economy in 2013, India is now among the fastest growing economies in the world with real GDP growth being 7.2 per cent in 2022-23, which is expected to expand by 6.5 per cent in the current financial year.

Participating in the discussion on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, the finance minister said India's growth is in stark contrast to the deceleration being seen in the global economy.

Sitharaman observed that within nine years, the Indian economy has risen and experienced substantial economic growth, largely due to the government's policies, despite the Covid pandemic. She said that India finds itself in a unique situation of harbouring optimism and positivity regarding its future growth.

Taking potshots at the earlier UPA regimes, the finance minister said, "We only heard of slogans like 'Garibi Hatao', but never saw it happen for six decades. We don't give post dated cheques. Earlier it was 'milega', 'banega' and 'hoga'. Now all this has changed to ban 'gaya', 'mil gaya' and 'ho gaya'."

All the treasury benches could be seen echoing Sitharaman's comments.

The UPA, she said, wasted a generation because of corruption. "Under NDA, we have seen high growth and low inflation. We believe in empowering all and appeasement of none," Sitharaman added. The finance minister also targeted the opposition bloc INDIA, calling it a bizarre partnership.

"In Punjab, Congress and AAP are fighting. In Bengal, TMC, Left and Congress are fighting. In Kerala, Left and Congress are fighting. In J&K, the National Conference and PDP are fighting, etc," she said.