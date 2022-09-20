From Kashmir to Karnataka, BJP is only party with ideology: Nadda to cadres in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday asked party cadres in Gujarat not to worry about the coming Assembly elections, stating that their party is the only one which has ideology.
He was speaking at a gathering of the state BJP’s elected representatives in local urban and panchayat bodies in Rajkot city.
“There is absolutely no need to worry. Because BJP is the only party in this country having an ideological background. There is no other party which follows an ideology,” he said.
“Whenever elections come, some people get anxious and say look this is happening, that is happening. I want to tell them, why they are worried? You belong to a party of 18 crore workers. Just give your best,” Nadda added.
Assembly elections are expected to be held in December in BJP-ruled Gujarat.
Taking a jibe at the ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress, Nadda said instead of worrying about unifying the country, the opposition party needs to concentrate on keeping its own flock together.
“Where is Congress today? It is neither Indian, nor national, nor Congress. This is a party of brother and sister (apparently referring to Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi). Instead of Bharat Jodo, they should worry about Congress Jodo because senior leaders are leaving the party,” said Nadda.
From “Kashmir to Karnataka” and west to east, the BJP is pitted against regional outfits which have become family-led parties such as the PDP and National Conference in Kashmir, RJD in Bihar, Samajwadi Party in UP, TRS in Telangana, TMC in West Bengal and JMM in Jharkhand, Nadda said.