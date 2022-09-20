From Kashmir to Karnataka, BJP is only party with ideology: Nadda to cadres in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday asked party cadres in Gujarat not to worry about the coming Assembly elections, stating that their party is the only one which has ideology.

He was speaking at a gathering of the state BJP’s elected representatives in local urban and panchayat bodies in Rajkot city.

“There is absolutely no need to worry. Because BJP is the only party in this country having an ideological background. There is no other party which follows an ideology,” he said.