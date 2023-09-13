From Wahhabism to progressivism: Saudi Arabia's global relevance soars

The success of the recent G20 summit in New Delhi garnered considerable attention. The presence of leaders from Saudi Arabia and other critical West Asian nations, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt, Turkey, and Oman, emphasized the growing importance of West Asian representation within the G20 forum. Even though there was much attention towards the African Union representing 54 African nations and the global South, West Asian nations were a dark horse, increasingly asserting their voices on the international stage.

The state visit of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to India marked a significant milestone in this evolving partnership. More than 500 companies from both nations convened to explore collaborative opportunities in India, signifying a deepening trust between the two countries. The formalization of the first investment agreement between India and Saudi Arabia, with the Crown Prince's commitment to invest approximately $100 billion across various sectors of the Indian economy, has further solidified this relationship and significantly reshaped trade and transportation routes.