FSFTI seeks waiver of land requirements for starting technical colleges in India

Srinagar: Federation of Self Financing Technical Institutions (FSFTI), All India, has demanded that All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi, should do away with the land requirements for technical colleges on the pattern of western countries.

Dr. Anshu Kataria, President, FSFTI; Punjab Unaided College Association (PUCA) and Chairman, Aryans Group of Colleges while demanding this said that the New Education Policy (NEP) of the government is a welcome step which will bring new reforms in the education sector. But the land requirement for starting or running any college is a very costly affair in India because of its rising cost.

Kataria said that instead of land the minimum covered area should be made the requirement because before giving Change of Land Use and before approving the building plan the concerned Govt authorities ensure Floor Area Ratio (FAR) and Floor Space Index (FSI). However the play grounds can be made mandatory, mentioned Kataria.

Kataria further added that like the National Medical Commission (NMC), AICTE should also relax the requirement of minimum land for setting up a college. With the surplus land, the college should be permitted to start other courses or should be permitted to start industry which will help in financial revival of the existing Engineering colleges which are on the verge of closure.