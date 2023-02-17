Fund allocation for MGNREGA has not gone down: Sitharaman

Addressing a post-budget press conference here, Sitharaman said: "Budget time allocation is one thing... and the scheme itself is a demand-driven scheme, as and when demand increases, we provide funds for it. This has been done in the past years since 2014."

"If you look into the past years, we have added some money in the supplementary budget for MGNREGA. Even during Covid pandemic, the allocation for the scheme had crossed Rs 1 lakh crore," she said.